SRC wins $95.7 M AF Contract for EW Services

The U.S. Air Force 57th Intelligence Squadron (Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, TX), awarded a $95.7 million contract to SRC, Inc., to continue development on the Sensor Beam program. The work will include expert analysis and support to four electronic warfare databases that will be used across the entire Department of Defense and US allied partners. The efforts for this program will be conducted at our San Antonio, TX location, and will be supplemented by our Syracuse, NY, Dayton, OH, and Charlottesville, VA locations.

“We are honored to have been chosen by the Air Force to continue to provide the 57th Intelligence Squadron with industry leading technical data analysis and software development that has the power to save lives,” said Paul Tremont, President and CEO of SRC. “Our dedication to helping keep America and its Allies safe and strong is evidenced by our 25 year support of the Sensor Beam program.”





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Military Electro-Optics/Infrared Systems Market - Global Forecast to 2022

The databases supported in this effort contain information about the characteristics of foreign, domestic, commercial and military radio frequency-emitting systems. In turn, this information is used by our warfighters for EW reprogramming and data based mission planning, helping them identify and mitigate threats.

Source : SRC, Inc.