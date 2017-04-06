MilSatCom Asia-Pacific Conference

Enhancing MilSatCom Capabilities and Assets in the Asia-Pacific Region

15 May, 2017 - 16 May, 2017, Singapore, Singapore

We are delighted to announce the 7th annual MilSatCom Asia-Pacific, which convenes in Singapore on 15th-16th May 2017.

With the utility of space as a medium for war growing exponentially across the globe, the Asia-Pacific region is an area where rapid development and growth is particularly evident. This year's conference will provide national updates from key regional nations on their space and MilSatCom programmes.





Our unrivalled speaker line up will provide critical programme updates to look at how SatCom is utilised to gain the upper hand in the frontier that is crucial for future combat. In addition, this year's conference will look at other key topics including the management of space debris and the critical importance of space-based assets and satellite capabilities in assisting emergency communications and disaster response in the region.

Key nations you can expect to hear from include leading Asia Pacific militaries as well as the vital perspectives of strategic partners such as the USA and Canada. With military budgets being restricted globally, cooperation and interoperability between nations over key MilSatCom assets is more important than ever to ensure individual nations are able to satisfy national and regional



Benefits of Attending

Meet, network and hear from the Singapore Armed Forces and surrounding nations

Hear the latest developments in national MilSatCom and space programmes from leading Asia Pacific nations

and space programmes from leading Asia Pacific nations Explore how key nations such as the US and Canada are assisting the growth of MilSatCom programmes in the Asia-Pacific region

programmes in the Asia-Pacific region Discuss and develop partnerships with allied nations to improve and enhance cooperation to effectively accomplish common goals

Speakers

Bob Kimball , Chief Technology Officer, Ciena Government Systems Inc.

, Chief Technology Officer, Ciena Government Systems Inc. Brigadier General (Retd) Nicolas D Ojeda Jr , Deputy Executive Director , Information and Communications Technology Office (ICT Office)

, Deputy Executive Director , Information and Communications Technology Office (ICT Office) Brigadier General Nag Jung Choi , Commander of the Defence Communications Command, Republic Of Korea Army

, Commander of the Defence Communications Command, Republic Of Korea Army Colonel Kapil Jaiswal , Director, Directorate of System Applications, Directorate General of Signals, Indian Army

, Director, Directorate of System Applications, Directorate General of Signals, Indian Army Colonel Shinichiro Tsui , Deputy Director National Space Policy Secretariat, Japanese Cabinet Office

, Deputy Director National Space Policy Secretariat, Japanese Cabinet Office Daniel Losada , VP International Sales, Hughes Network Systems

, VP International Sales, Hughes Network Systems Deanna Ryals , Chief International Military Satellite Communication Division, MilSatCom Systems Directorate, US Air Force

, Chief International Military Satellite Communication Division, MilSatCom Systems Directorate, US Air Force Dr Connie Rahakundini Bakrie , Executive Director, Indonesia Maritime Studies

, Executive Director, Indonesia Maritime Studies Dr Graham Ong-Webb , Research Fellow, Military Studies Programme, S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies

, Research Fellow, Military Studies Programme, S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies Dr Hiroshi Yamakawa , Member of Space Security Working Group, Committee on Space Policy, Japanese Cabinet Office

, Member of Space Security Working Group, Committee on Space Policy, Japanese Cabinet Office Dr James Boutilier, Special Advisor, International Engagement, Maritime Forces Pacific Headquarters

Special Advisor, International Engagement, Maritime Forces Pacific Headquarters Gregg Daffner , GVF Hong Kong Correspondent, Global VSAT Forum

, GVF Hong Kong Correspondent, Global VSAT Forum Lieutenant Colonel Jon Ginting , MSS Satellite Procurement Programme Manager, Ministry Of Defence Indonesia

, MSS Satellite Procurement Programme Manager, Ministry Of Defence Indonesia Group Captain Patrick Del Guidice , Director J6 Capability Coordination, Australian Defence Force- Chief Information Office Group (CIOG)

, Director J6 Capability Coordination, Australian Defence Force- Chief Information Office Group (CIOG) Matthew Child , SVP Government Services, Eutelsat

, SVP Government Services, Eutelsat Michael Laney , Head of International Engagement MilSatCom, U.S Air Force

, Head of International Engagement MilSatCom, U.S Air Force Thomas van der Heyden , Senior Programme Advisor, SatKomHan Programme Office, Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Indonesia

, Senior Programme Advisor, SatKomHan Programme Office, Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Indonesia Wing Commander Paul Drysdale , JSO1 Joint Communication and Information Systems Planning, New Zealand Defence Force

Source : ASDEvents