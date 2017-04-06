CV90 Vehicle Support Contracts With Estonia

BAE Systems and the Estonian government have signed contracts to maintain and sustain the country’s fleet of CV9035 Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs).

The long-term agreements cover configuration management for new IFV capabilities, as well as maintenance, repairs, and spare parts. The contracts between the Estonian Centre for Defence Investment (ECDI) and BAE Systems cover 44 CV9035 vehicles acquired from the Netherlands in 2014.





“The armoured maneuvering capability program is one of the most important capability development projects of the last decade in Estonia, which will increase the combat capability of Estonian Defence Forces remarkably,” said Margus Padjus, project manager of the Procurement Department at ECDI.” The CV9035 Infantry Fighting Vehicles that the Estonian Ministry of Defence bought from the Netherlands was the first step in this project. To ensure utilization of the vehicles would be as efficient as possible, ECDI entered into the long-lasting life-cycle support contract with BAE Systems Hägglunds. I am convinced that our CV90s will be professionally and reliably supported by BAE Systems Hägglunds.”

Estonia is one of seven nations, including four NATO allies, operating more than 1,200 CV90s. The CV90 is a leading, adaptable, and combat proven vehicle.

“We welcome Estonia to the family of nations who rely on the CV90 for critical ground combat capability,” said Tommy Gustafsson-Rask, general manager of BAE Systems Hägglunds. “We are fully committed to supporting Estonia and ensuring this new capability and cost-efficient solution will be effectively integrated in a manner consistent with other NATO users.”

Source : BAE Systems PLC (LSE: BAES.L) - view original press release