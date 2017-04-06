Embraer Selects Panasonic for IFE solutions for the E-Jets E2

Embraer announced today that it has selected Panasonic Avionics Corporation (Panasonic) to provide inflight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) for the E-Jets E2, the second generation of E-Jets family of commercial aircraft. The new contract extended the partnership between the two companies, with Panasonic offering now Wi-Fi Streaming Entertainment and Wi-Fi connectivity services for the E2s aircraft.

“Panasonic offered a world class solution for wireless IFE and global broadband connectivity systems aboard the E-Jets E2. The extended partnership helps us to ensure our airline customers can offer their passengers a premium experience all over the world,” said Fernando Antonio Oliveira, Embraer Director for the E-Jets E2 Program.





Embraer customers will now benefit from Panasonic’s industry-leading management tools and services that enable the delivery of an enhanced entertainment experience and increased broadband connectivity to passengers. The technology also offers a robust business platform for the airlines. The system will be installed in the E2 demo aircraft.

“Panasonic is proud to enhance our eight year relationship with Embraer. This latest milestone ensures that airlines can now offer passenger’s access to the industry’s leading broadband communications and wireless entertainment solutions”, said Mark Jennings, Chief Operating Officer, Panasonic Avionics Corporation.

Panasonic’s Global Communications Services, which include broadband connectivity, live television and mobile phone services, are available on over 99.6% of all air traffic routes. It is the only global, broadband inflight connectivity service operating in every country in the world today. With eXW, passengers can enjoy on-board movies, music, news, and in-cabin services through their own personal devices. It supports Windows, Mac OS, and iOS devices, as well as browsers including Internet Explorer, Safari, Chrome, and Firefox.

The E2 has accrued 275 firm orders, in addition to 415 options, purchase rights, and letters-of-intent, totaling 690 commitments from airline customers and leasing companies. Currently, the E-Jets are operating with about 70 customers in 50 countries, being the global leader in the segment of aircraft with up to 130 seats, with over 50% market share.

Source : Embraer - Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) - view original press release