Turbo Skyhawk JT-A order from Purdue Aviation

Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, today announced it has received an order from Purdue Aviation, LLC for a Cessna Turbo Skyhawk JT-A. The delivery to Purdue Aviation will be the first in the U.S. following Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification of the aircraft equipped with the next-generation Garmin G1000 NXi integrated cockpit. The company expects to achieve certification later this year.

“We are thrilled to integrate Jet-A powerplant technology into the world’s leading flight trainer, and excited to offer a solution that brings unparalleled efficiency to customers like Purdue Aviation,” said Doug May, vice president, Piston Aircraft. “The Turbo Skyhawk JT-A is an example of our commitment to modernize the piston product line and bring innovative technologies to market, allowing operators around the world to meet changing environmental regulations, while benefiting from faster climbs, increased range and fuel savings.”





Purdue Aviation is a full service fixed-base operation (FBO) that provides fuel sales, aircraft maintenance, flight training, aircraft rental and aircraft sales.

“As one of the preeminent flight schools in the country, we at Purdue Aviation look forward to utilizing this next generation aircraft with advanced Jet-A engine technology in our flight training fleet,” said Scott Niswonger, Chairman of Purdue Aviation.

