Orbital ATK Receives Contract for Naval Munitions Multi-Function Fuze

New Fuze Provides Increased Defense Against High Speed Water Attack Craft

Orbital ATK (NYSE: OA), a global leader in aerospace and defense technologies, announced today that it has received a $21 million contract for first article test and production of the MK419 Mod 1 Multi-Function Fuze (MFF). The MFF increases the overall mission capability of 5-inch gun ammunition used on U.S. Navy ships by combining five modes of operation into a single fuze, making it the most effective munitions fuze available today.

The MK419 MFF-equipped round gives a 1980s-era, single-dimension Naval Surface Fire Support munition more modern, multi-dimension capability. This includes support against multiple threats.





The contract was awarded by the U.S. Army Contracting Command on behalf of the U.S. Navy and is the first full-rate production contract for the MK419 Mod 1. The MFF is designed for use on the MK187 projectile used on U.S. Navy guns. The awarded contract value is $20.8 million.

“Orbital ATK’s Multi-Function Fuze is key to extending the Navy’s defensive and offensive capabilities,” said Pat Nolan, Vice President and General Manager of Orbital ATK’s Missile Products Division of the Defense Systems Group. “MFF leverages Orbital ATK’s design, development and production expertise to provide the U.S. Navy with an affordable and reliable fuze for its 5-inch/54 caliber ammunition.”

Orbital ATK’s Defense Systems Group is an industry leader in providing innovative and affordable precision and strike weapons, advanced propulsion and hypersonics, missile components across air-, sea- and land-based systems, ammunition and related energetic products.

Source : Orbital ATK, Inc. - view original press release