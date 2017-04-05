Bluebox Aviation Systems and GKN Aerospace's Fokker business sign MOU for wireless IFE

Bluebox Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (wIFE) solution offered for Fokker and other aircraft types

wIFE access via personal electronic devices (PEDs) enhances passenger comfort

Bluebox Aviation Systems Ltd. and GKN Aerospace’s Fokker business have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to support the delivery of the Bluebox wIFE fitted wireless In-Flight Entertainment (IFE) solution to the aviation market. The companies will support each other in the customisation of the system to meet customer requirements, installation engineering and the certification process. The agreement also includes post-installation support (and maintenance) for the system.

Erik Geertsema, VP Business Development, of GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Services business, said: “The combination of our technical services expertise and our experience in the certification process of many complex modifications, along with Bluebox’s state-of-the-art fitted wireless IFE solution, will mean faster market penetration.”





Kevin Clark, Chief Executive Officer, Bluebox Aviation Systems Ltd. said: “Of course, seeing Bluebox wIFE flying with more airlines is one key aim for us in this partnership. But we believe that operators will benefit from the alignment of our activities with Fokker to ensure the smooth and rapid implementation of Bluebox wIFE. Our complementary expertise also allows us to develop our solution to meet the market’s growing and ever-changing needs – and that’s where this partnership will reap even greater dividends.”

The benefits of a more wide-reaching partnership arose from the companies working together to achieve certification of Bluebox’s wIFE fitted wireless system on Fokker aircraft. The companies recognised the benefit of establishing a formal agreement covering the cooperation to bring the solution to other aircraft types.

Bluebox Aviation Systems Ltd. specialises in the provision of software solutions to the airline industry. The Bluebox in-flight entertainment (IFE) portfolio provides airlines the latest technology in tablet-based and wireless IFE solutions (fitted and portable) as cost-effective alternatives to seatback IFE systems, and exploits these platforms to address a range of IFE requirements: service enhancement, service recovery, accessibility services (for passengers with hearing and visual impairments) and ancillary revenue generation.

Source : Fokker Technologies - view original press release