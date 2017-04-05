Leidos to Support DHS via Prime Contract to Operate its NextGen Security Operations Center

Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a global science and technology company, today announced it will support the Department of Homeland Security by providing comprehensive cybersecurity and threat mitigation services to operate the NextGen Security Operations Center. The single-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has a one-year base period of performance, six one-year options, and a total contract value of $395 million if all options are exercised. The contract was originally awarded to Lockheed Martin's Information Systems & Global Solutions (IS&GS) business. Leidos merged with IS&GS in a Reverse Morris Trust transaction that was completed on August 16, 2016. Work will be performed primarily in Washington, D.C.

The award builds on Leidos' proven cybersecurity and large-scale IT transformation solutions. This program will enable DHS to further enhance its proactive cyber intelligence operations center by leveraging Leidos' advanced cyber methodologies and capabilities.





"Given the DHS mission, its network is a critical part of the U.S. national security infrastructure. This program will help DHS address the adaptive nature of cyber threats in order to thwart future attacks," said Leidos Civil Group President, Angie Heise. "This contract award extends Leidos' broad cybersecurity portfolio, and is evidence that our detection, protection, and risk mitigation technologies are trusted solutions for U.S. government agencies."

