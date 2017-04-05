Leonardo provides helicopter for Prince of Wales' tour of Italy

Leonardo provided an AW139 helicopter to support HRH Prince Charles' tour of Italy

The aircraft allowed versatile, comfortable and safe transport to various locations in Northern and Central Italy

The AW139 is a bestselling helicopter with over 1000 units having been ordered by more than 250 customers in nearly 70 countries

On the occasion of the recent tour to Italy by His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales and Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Cornwall, Leonardo provided a modern AW139 helicopter to allow rapid transport between some of the trip’s main locations in comfort and with the highest safety standards. The aircraft was used on April 1st and 2nd for transportation purposes to various locations. Locations included Florence, the Commonwealth War Graves Commission cemetery in Montecchio Precalcino (Vicenza) where His Royal Highness paid his respects to 439 soldiers who died in the conflict, and Amatrice where HRH Prince Charles visited the red zone of the city which was heavily impacted by the earthquake in August 2016. The Italian Army also contributed by deploying an NH90 TTH helicopter for personnel transport in support of the Prince’s tour.

With orders for more than 1000 units placed by more than 250 customers in nearly 70 nations and almost 900 aircraft in service to date, the AgustaWestland AW139 is the most successful helicopter in its category worldwide, demonstrating the leading role played by Leonardo in the helicopter sector. The AW139 features advanced technology, a large passenger cabin, unparalleled performance and meets all modern safety standards. The type performs a wide range of public service and transport tasks, including government transport. In the UK the AW139 is also used by the Coast Guard for search and rescue and patrol missions.





