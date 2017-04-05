Telos to Provide US Army with Cloud Migration Support

Telos to support the U.S. Army in migrating applications, systems and data to the cloud

Telos® Corporation, a leading provider of continuous security solutions and services for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced it is one of the awardees of the $247.7 million Army Cloud Computing Enterprise Transformation (ACCENT) basic ordering agreement (BOA).

As the U.S. Army moves designated applications, systems and data to the commercial cloud, Telos will provide critical transition support, including guiding the service through the security and compliance efforts to obtain authority to operate (ATO). ACCENT is the Army's preferred contractual source used by all Army commands and organizations requiring commercial cloud services.





“As government agencies leverage cloud technology to modernize their IT environments, understanding the complexities of the cloud and how this environment impacts ATO and continuous monitoring processes will be extremely important.” said John B. Wood, CEO and chairman of Telos. “Otherwise, they will experience extensive delays in reaching their modernization objectives. Telos stands with the U.S. Army, ready to apply our extensive Risk Management Framework expertise and cloud security experience to streamline critical ATO and continuous monitoring processes, accelerating progress toward their goals.”

The BOA provides commercial cloud solutions to support the Army Data Center Consolidation Plan to include modernization and migration requirements for Army enterprise applications. The Army intends to move thousands of applications to the commercial cloud and will be supported by vendors, like Telos, in areas such as application analysis, security requirements analysis, business process reengineering, data preparation, migration planning, training on the environment, service transition planning, cutover planning and go-live support.

To complete work, Telos has leveraged long-standing partnerships with AWS for off-premise cloud hosting and with Dell for on-premise cloud hosting, while REAN Cloud will provide application migration services to the Telos team.

