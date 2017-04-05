Kaman Receives Orders for 2 Additional K-max Aircraft

Kaman Aerosystems, a division of Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN), announced today that ROTAK Helicopter Services of Anchorage, Alaska has placed orders for two K-MAX® helicopters with deliveries expected in 2018.

Ely Woods, Owner and Director of Maintenance for ROTAK explain, “We are looking forward to adding the capabilities of the K-MAX® to our growing fleet of helicopters. The addition of the K-MAX® will allow us to support our current customers with a more efficient aircraft with a higher payload than we can offer today. We have admired the K-MAX® for some time and the reopened production line has afforded us the opportunity to add this helicopter type to our fleet and expand our business.”





“ROTAK is a strong operator and we appreciate the confidence they have placed in Kaman. Their order demonstrates the continued interest from companies around the world in the capabilities of the K-MAX®,” stated Drake Klotzman, General Manager of the AVMRO division of Kaman Aerosystems. “This continued strong interest from customers has resulted in the initial K-MAX® production lot of ten aircraft being nearly sold out.”

Development of the K-MAX® was led by Kaman founder and former CEO, aviation pioneer Charles H. Kaman, and received Federal Aviation Administration certification in 1994. The single-engine, single-seat K-MAX® is a rugged low-maintenance aircraft that features a counter-rotating rotor system and is optimized for external load operations and designed specifically for vertical reference flight. The aircraft can lift up to 6,000 pounds (2,722 kg).

Deliveries of new production K-MAX® helicopters are expected to begin this spring with the first two helicopters slated for a customer in China.

Source : Kaman Corporation - view original press release