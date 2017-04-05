ViaSat Unveils 2nd Generation Mobility Equipment to Deliver Fastest Speeds from a Satellite to an Aircraft

New Equipment Capable of Supporting Throughput Levels of Up to 1 Gigabit per Second

Forward and Backward Compatibility of Hardware Gives Airlines a Future-Proofed Method to Take Advantage of ViaSat's More than 3.5 Terabits per Second of Expected Future Capacity

ViaSat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global broadband services and technology company, today unveiled its latest generation (Gen-2) in-flight internet equipment for its advanced satellite platforms: ViaSat-2 and ViaSat-3 class satellites. The Gen-2 equipment is optimized to take full advantage of the highly-anticipated massive capacity increases from the ViaSat satellites, offering airlines even faster and higher-quality in-flight internet performance.

"What we're bringing to the in-flight internet market is so drastically different than anything else coming on the market. We're delivering a vertically-integrated system - from the satellite to the terminal and the access points on the aircraft - that is optimized to keep pace with the most powerful communications satellites in the world - ViaSat-2 and ViaSat-3," said Don Buchman, vice president and general manager, Commercial Mobility at ViaSat. "As a result, our Gen-2 equipment extracts greater productivity, performance and higher throughput levels from the integrated system, and raises the standard for delivering best performing in-flight internet and streaming experiences at scale."





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market 2017-2021

The Gen-2 equipment is designed to be forward and backward compatible across ViaSat's satellite platforms, allowing airlines to meet the growing broadband demands of the fully connected aircraft. Forward and backward compatibility ensures airlines can cost-effectively deploy the Gen-2 equipment today, and take advantage of the more than 3.5 terabits per second (Tbps) of total expected future global capacity ViaSat will be bringing to market. Gen-2 compatibility will exist across all of ViaSat's satellite platforms, which includes its first generation spacecraft (ViaSat-1, WildBlue-1, Anik F2), its second generation spacecraft (ViaSat-2) and its most advanced spacecraft (ViaSat-3). Additionally, the Gen-2 equipment is compatible with most other Ka-band satellites, giving airlines greater choice in satellite solution provider.

The Gen-2 equipment includes upgrades to the following:

Antenna: ViaSat's Gen-2 antenna supports the full Ka-band spectrum defined by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), doubling useable satellite capacity and enabling the full range of capabilities on ViaSat's satellites. An upgraded Gen-2 Antenna Power Supply is designed to make use of ARINC 791 provisions for simple installation.

Radome: ViaSat optimized its Gen-2 radome and ARINC 791-compatible mounting plate for reduced weight and minimal signal distortion, enabling full performance on ViaSat's satellites while reducing fuel consumption.

Modem: ViaSat's Gen-2 modem is capable of supporting throughput levels of up to 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps), allowing airlines to make the most of the advanced capabilities expected from ViaSat's current and next-generation satellite platforms.

Wireless Access Points (WAPs): ViaSat's 802.11ac Wave 2 WAPs deliver higher speeds from the modem to each connected device on the aircraft by removing potential bottlenecks caused by the cabin design.

On-Board Server: ViaSat is enabling airlines to host more in-flight crew, ground crew and passenger-focused applications with its open platform server. ViaSat's future focused platform is backed by a powerful quad-core Intel CPU and 30 terabytes (TB) of solid-state storage, far exceeding the capabilities of other in-flight servers deployed today.

Advanced Diagnostics: ViaSat's Gen-2 equipment offers enhanced tracking and diagnostic software to provide in-flight and operational ground crews with real-time health insight of the in-flight internet system.

Source : ViaSat, Inc. - view original press release