Hawker Pacific Asia Authorised Service Centre for ERJ Family of Aircraft

Embraer has appointed Hawker Pacific Asia’s MRO facility in Singapore as the authorised service centre for the ERJ 135 and ERJ 145 commercial jets for the Asia Pacific region. They are now part of the Embraer Authorised MRO Network to support the ERJ family of commercial jets operating globally.

The appointment of Hawker Pacific Asia for this Embraer commercial aircraft type adds to the MRO support they currently provide for Embraer Executive Jets’ portfolio of seven business jet models – from the Phenom 100E to the Lineage 1000E.

“The establishment of Hawker Pacific as our authorised service centre in Singapore is part of our plan to grow our commercial aviation MRO footprint to support the growing fleet of commercial aircraft in the Asia Pacific region” said Augustine Tai, Director, Asia Pacific, Embraer Services & Support. “Asia Pacific is an important market for us and we will continue to enhance our services and support network in meeting the growing expectations of our expanding customer base.”





"Hawker Pacific Asia is honoured to be appointed an EASC for the ERJ135/145, and we are committed to providing excellent service with exemplary safety standards to support Embraer’s fleet of aircraft in the region,” said Louis Leong, Vice President Asia, Hawker Pacific Asia

Source : Embraer - Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) - view original press release