Singapore Airlines Selects ViaSat's Document Management Software for Improved In-flight Safety and Compliance

ViaSat's AeroDocs Software Offers Singapore Airlines a Paperless Cockpit Experience with Enhanced iPad Document Viewing

ViaSat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global broadband services and technology company, today announced that Singapore Airlines has selected ViaSat's AeroDocs document management system to distribute its digital documents in a secure, controlled manner, with advanced workflow tracking to help maintain aviation regulatory compliance.

AeroDocs is a modular, aviation-grade document management software system that gives airlines complete control over the editing, distribution and viewing of their documents. It is designed to handle a mix of fleet sizes and aircraft types, enabling it to scale with Singapore Airlines. The software's pilot document iPad viewer delivers a best-in-class document viewing experience.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Military Aircraft Modernization and Upgrade and Retrofit Market 2017-2021

Don Buchman, Vice President and General Manager, Commercial Mobility business at ViaSat, added, "The AeroDocs system was designed around end-user needs with a focus on getting correct, updated documents to pilots. In working with the award-winning Singapore Airlines, we are tailoring the AeroDocs software system to help them maintain their operational excellence through greater compliance, collaboration and usability."

The AeroDocs document management software system was acquired by ViaSat in November 2016, through ViaSat's acquisition of Arconics, an innovative provider of software solutions to the aviation industry. Through this transaction, ViaSat gained key aviation-grade software and mobile applications to make flying safer and more efficient for pilots, cabin crews and flight operations teams.

Source : ViaSat, Inc. - view original press release