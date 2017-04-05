Newsletter Subscription


Wednesday, April 5, 2017

RSS feed LinkedIn Twitter   |   Contact us Contact us

You are here: ASDNews Home > Contract to Provide Cargo and Passenger Vehicle Screening Solutions


Contract to Provide Cargo and Passenger Vehicle Screening Solutions

OSI Systems, Inc . (NASDAQ: OSIS) today announced that its Security division was awarded a contract valued at approximately $15 million to provide multiple cargo and vehicle inspection solutions, including OmniView ® Gantry cargo inspection systems that utilize a combination of high-energy transmission and Z Backscatter ® technology, Z Portal ® passenger vehicle screening systems, and a Sentry ® Portal cargo inspection system, as well as follow-on service and technical support.

OSI Systems’ Chairman and CEO, Deepak Chopra, commented, “We are excited to receive this contract. With the ability to offer a versatile portfolio of cargo and passenger vehicle scanning options, we are sought by customers that require protection of critical infrastructure, domestically and abroad.”


Related Research on ASDReports.com:
Global Fingerprint Sensors Market Analysis & Forecast Report 2017-2022

Source : OSI Systems, Inc. - view original press release

Published on ASDNews: Apr 4, 2017

 

More News from OSI Systems, Inc.

More Homeland Security News

Mobile Security for Defense and Government Summit

Jun 7 - 8, 2017 - Arlington, United States

Register More info


More Sensors News

Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems 2017 Conference

Jun 28 - 29, 2017 - London, United Kingdom

Register More info


More Contracts News

ITAR US Defense Trade Controls e-Seminar

Jan 1 - Dec 31, 2017 - USB Drive, Windows Computer

Register More info


© 2004-2017 • ASDNews • be the first to know • contact usterms & conditionsprivacy policyadvertisingfaqs

zpsk