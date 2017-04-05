Contract to Provide Cargo and Passenger Vehicle Screening Solutions

OSI Systems, Inc . (NASDAQ: OSIS) today announced that its Security division was awarded a contract valued at approximately $15 million to provide multiple cargo and vehicle inspection solutions, including OmniView ® Gantry cargo inspection systems that utilize a combination of high-energy transmission and Z Backscatter ® technology, Z Portal ® passenger vehicle screening systems, and a Sentry ® Portal cargo inspection system, as well as follow-on service and technical support.

OSI Systems’ Chairman and CEO, Deepak Chopra, commented, “We are excited to receive this contract. With the ability to offer a versatile portfolio of cargo and passenger vehicle scanning options, we are sought by customers that require protection of critical infrastructure, domestically and abroad.”





Source : OSI Systems, Inc. - view original press release