Bluebox Aviation Systems and GKN Aerospace's Fokker business sign MOU for wireless IFE

Bluebox Aviation Systems Ltd. and GKN Aerospace’s Fokker business have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to support the delivery of the Bluebox wIFE fitted wireless In-Flight Entertainment (IFE) solution to the aviation market. The companies will support each other in the customisation of the system to meet customer requirements, installation engineering and the certification process. The agreement also includes post-installation support (and maintenance) for the system.

Erik Geertsema, VP Business Development, of GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Services business, said: “The combination of our technical services expertise and our experience in the certification process of many complex modifications, along with Bluebox’s state-of-the-art fitted wireless IFE solution, will mean faster market penetration.”





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Military Aircraft Avionics Market 2017-2021

Kevin Clark, Chief Executive Officer, Bluebox Aviation Systems Ltd. said: “Of course, seeing Bluebox wIFE flying with more airlines is one key aim for us in this partnership. But we believe that operators will benefit from the alignment of our activities with Fokker to ensure the smooth and rapid implementation of Bluebox wIFE. Our complementary expertise also allows us to develop our solution to meet the market’s growing and ever-changing needs – and that’s where this partnership will reap even greater dividends.”

The benefits of a more wide-reaching partnership arose from the companies working together to achieve certification of Bluebox’s wIFE fitted wireless system on Fokker aircraft. The companies recognised the benefit of establishing a formal agreement covering the cooperation to bring the solution to other aircraft types.

Bluebox Aviation Systems Ltd. specialises in the provision of software solutions to the airline industry. The Bluebox in-flight entertainment (IFE) portfolio provides airlines the latest technology in tablet-based and wireless IFE solutions (fitted and portable) as cost-effective alternatives to seatback IFE systems, and exploits these platforms to address a range of IFE requirements: service enhancement, service recovery, accessibility services (for passengers with hearing and visual impairments) and ancillary revenue generation.

Formed in January 2017 from a restructuring of Bluebox Avionics (see Company News; 23 January 2017) and headquartered in Dunfermline, Scotland, Bluebox Aviation Systems serves over 40 airlines and aircraft operators across the globe, and has a global support network in Europe, the US, Australia and Singapore. (www.blueboxaviation.com)

GKN plc is a global engineering group. It has three divisions; GKN Aerospace, GKN Driveline and GKN Powder Metallurgy, which operate in the aerospace and automotive markets. Over 58,000 people work in GKN companies and joint ventures in more than 30 countries. GKN is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GKN) and recorded sales of £9.4 billion in the year to 31 December 2016.

GKN Aerospace is the world’s leading multi-technology tier 1 aerospace supplier. As a global company serving the world’s leading aircraft manufacturers, GKN Aerospace develops, builds and supplies an extensive range of advanced aerospace systems, components and technologies– for use in aircraft ranging from helicopters and business jets to the most used single aisle aircraft and the largest passenger planes in the world. Light weight composites, additive manufacturing, innovative engine systems and smart transparencies help to reduce emissions and weight on the aircraft and enhance passenger comfort. GKN Aerospace is market leading in aerostructures, engine systems, transparencies and wiring systems and operates in 14 countries at 61 locations employing approximately 17,500 people.

Fokker Technologies is a business unit of GKN Aerospace and a leading global aerospace specialist that develops and manufactures highly engineered advanced aircraft systems and components for aircraft manufacturers and provides integrated maintenance services and products for aircraft owners and operators. The business was founded in 1919. Headquartered in Papendrecht, the Netherlands, Fokker Technologies operates facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, Turkey, Canada, Mexico, USA, China, India and Singapore, and employs approximately 4,950 people.

Source : Fokker Services