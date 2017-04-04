Contracts for Static and Mobile Camouflage Systems

Defence and security company Saab has, under a joint procurement process with Denmark and Norway, signed framework agreements with the respective countries for the supply of static and mobile camouflage systems to their armed forces. The agreements allow the two countries to place orders for camouflage systems over a four year contract period.

For years, the armed forces of Denmark and Norway have been using Saab’s Barracuda advanced camouflage systems, in both static and mobile versions.

The framework contracts now signed with the two countries means that they can place orders for mobile and static camouflage systems in woodland, desert and winter configurations. The agreements also includes the possibility to place orders for support during the contract period.





“Both Denmark and Norway have decided to strengthen their armed forces and this is one part of that. They will now have the possibility to order systems that will keep them undetected in all conditions and in many different environments. We are ready to deliver high-tech camouflage solutions to them whenever they are needed, and this will definitely strengthen their capabilities on the battlefield”, says Anders Wiman, head of business unit Barracuda within Saab business area Dynamics.

Saab’s Barracuda advanced camouflage technology products have been exported to more than 60 countries worldwide. Saab offers a unique package of Barracuda camouflage systems and force protection solutions that decrease the enemy’s ability to detect and engage. These solutions protect personnel, vehicles and base infrastructure against hostile sensors and enemy target acquisition.

Source : Saab AB (OMX Stockholm: SAAB B)