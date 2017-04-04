Contract to Sustain M88 Recovery Vehicles

BAE Systems has received a contract worth up to $112 million from the U.S. Army to perform technical support and sustainment of M88 recovery vehicles.

The contract, awarded by the Army’s TACOM Life Cycle Management Command, is for ongoing service and improvements to BAE Systems-built M88A1 and M88A2 recovery vehicles over the next four years.





“The M88 is critical to the military’s recovery missions of the heaviest vehicles in the fleet,” said John G. Tile, director of Recovery Vehicles at BAE Systems. “Whether our vehicles are coming off the assembly line or deployed in theatre, we are committed to providing the highest quality vehicle and full life-cycle support of the M88. This award continues the long standing relationship of program management, engineering, logistics, and field service support to the Army and other customers of the M88 program.”

The M88 vehicle provides recovery support to troops in the field, and is the only vehicle able to recover the M1 Abrams tank and all of the vehicles required to maneuver with the Armored Brigade Combat Team during battle. Under the contract, called Systems Technical Support and Sustainment Systems Technical Support, services and products will be delivered to the Army, the U.S. Marine Corps, and Foreign Military Sales customers in support of their 70-plus ton combat vehicle recovery requirements.

Work on the program will be performed by the current workforce at the company’s facilities in San Jose, California; York, Pennsylvania; and Sterling Heights, Michigan; as well as by field service representatives stationed at military facilities across the globe.

Source : BAE Systems PLC (LSE: BAES.L) - view original press release