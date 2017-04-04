Government of Poland, Boeing Business Jets Sign Multi-Airplane Deal

Agreement calls for three Next-Generation 737 airplanes

Airplanes will serve as head-of-state aircraft for Polish president, top government officials

Boeing [NYSE: BA] Business Jets and the Government of Poland announced an order for three Next-Generation 737s. The order includes two new BBJ 2 airplanes and one 737-800, which will be operated by the Government of Poland as head-of-state aircraft for the president and top government officials.

WARSAW, March 31, 2017 –Boeing [NYSE: BA] Business Jets and the Government of Poland announced an order for three Next-Generation 737s at a signing ceremony held today in Warsaw.





The order includes two new BBJ 2 airplanes and one 737-800, which will be operated by the Government of Poland as head-of-state aircraft for the president and top government officials. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in late 2017 and run through 2020.

“We have a great airplane, which will be very well equipped. This airplane can run the country from the air,” said deputy defense minister Bartosz Kownacki

The BBJ 2 is a high performance derivative of the 737-800 commercial airplane and is capable of flying nonstop from Warsaw to New York with 30 passengers.

“We are proud that the Government of Poland selected Boeing Business Jets as their new head-of-state aircraft,” said Greg Laxton, vice president, Boeing Business Jets. “Boeing is committed to Poland and we look forward to continuing our long and successful partnership.”

Boeing Business Jets offers a complete portfolio of ultra-large-cabin, long-range airplanes perfectly suited for Government and Head of State operations. The product line includes the BBJ, BBJ 2 and BBJ 3 – high-performance derivatives of the commercially successful Next-Generation 737 airplane family and the new 737 MAX family – as well as Boeing twin-aisle airplanes including the 747-8, 767, 777 and 787 Dreamliner.

Source : The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) - view original press release