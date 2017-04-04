LM LRASM Conducts Successful Jettison Flight Test from US Navy F/A-18E/F

Lockheed Martin's (NYSE: LMT) Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM) was successfully released from a U.S. Navy F/A-18E/F Super Hornet at NAS Patuxent River, Maryland .

The jettison release of the first LRASM from the Super Hornet is used to validate the aerodynamic separation models of the missile. This successful test event paves the way for flight clearance to conduct captive carry integration testing scheduled for mid-year at the Navy Air Weapons Station (NAWS) China Lake, California .





"The first time event of releasing LRASM from the F/A-18E/F is a major milestone towards meeting early operational capability in 2019," said Mike Fleming , Lockheed Martin LRASM program director. "The program is executing the integration and test contract, maturing subsystems and proving flight worthiness."

LRASM is designed to detect and destroy specific targets within groups of ships by employing advanced technologies that reduce dependence on intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms, network links and GPS navigation.

Once operational, LRASM will play a significant role in ensuring military access to operate in open ocean/blue waters, owing to its enhanced ability to discriminate and conduct tactical engagements from extended ranges.

LRASM is a precision-guided, anti-ship standoff missile based on the successful Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile - Extended Range (JASSM-ER) . It is designed to meet the needs of U.S. Navy and Air Force warfighters in anti-access/area-denial threat environments. The air-launched variant provides an early operational capability for the Navy's offensive anti-surface warfare Increment I requirement to be integrated onboard the U.S. Air Force's B-1B in 2018 and on the U.S. Navy's F/A-18E/F Super Hornet in 2019.

Source : Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) - view original press release