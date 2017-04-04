Airbus in Hamburg extends Customer Definition Centre

New ways of cabin definition for A320 and A330 customers

Airbus in Hamburg has launched the extension of its Customer Definition Centre (CDC) which will serve customers for A320 and A330 aircraft. Thus far, since its operations began in 2014, the CDC has been the ‘product showroom’ exclusively for A350 XWB customers. Following this extension launch, construction will soon begin in earnest to enlarge the existing CDC premises by redeveloping and equipping a large adjacent aircraft hangar into a state-of-the-art and cooperative working environment. When fully completed in approx. two years, the new facility will encompass approximately 4,500 sq m of additional space over two floors dedicated for A320 and A330 customers, and will foster the realisation of their integrated cabin solutions.

“Many of our A350 XWB customer airlines also operate the A320 and the A330. By extending the CDC to include the A320 and A330 Families, we are further enhancing the valued services we can offer our customers,” says Didier Evrard, EVP of Programmes at Airbus Commercial Aircraft. “Customers are able to define their aircraft interior and give us feedback on innovations. At the same time Airbus can harmonise the cabin definition process to improve efficiency for the airlines, Airbus and its cabin suppliers.”





In the CDC, customers are offered a purposely designed array of highly dedicated zones: functional ‘play rooms’ for cabin equipment testing; inspiring exhibition areas for product staging; a well-fitted design studio with adjacent lighting mock-ups for material selection and lighting definition; and innovation areas. Moreover, with an integrated use of virtual reality technology complemented by configurable customer-specific mock-ups, all these assets available under one roof make the CDC a unique and attractive one-stop-shop for cabin customisation.

