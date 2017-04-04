Newsletter Subscription


Tuesday, April 4, 2017

NGC Displays Maritime Capabilities at Sea-Air-Space Exposition

National Harbor, Md., April 3, 2017 - Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) will showcase current and future U.S. Navy systems during the 2017 Navy League's Sea-Air-Space Exposition. The annual event will be held April 3-5 at the Gaylord National Resort and Conference Center, National Harbor, Maryland.  

In booth #2105, Northrop Grumman will feature a broad spectrum of capabilities from across the company including the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, X-47B UCAS, MQ-4C Triton, MQ-8C Fire Scout, AQS-24 Minehunter and much more.


Demonstrations and a media briefing on the MQ-4C Triton will showcase how the company supports U.S. Navy requirements with innovative and affordable systems.

Source : Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) - view original press release

Published on ASDNews: Apr 3, 2017

 

