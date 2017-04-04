XTI Receives Key Patent for TriFan 600 Vertical Takeoff Airplane

XTI Aircraft Company (XTI) announced today that it received a written Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, stating that the USPTO will issue a utility patent for the TriFan 600 vertical takeoff airplane.

"This is another important milestone for the company," said Robert LaBelle, XTI's Chief Executive Officer. "Issuance of this patent not only further validates the TriFan 600, it also means that our technology has an enhanced level of protection against potential competitors. That additional barrier to entry benefits the company and all its shareholders."





The government's Notice of Allowance granted all 20 technology "Claims" originally filed by XTI in its May 2015 patent application, which describe the mechanical operation and configuration of the TriFan. This is XTI's second patent. The USPTO issued a design patent to XTI (D741247) in October 2015. In addition to the two patents, XTI has other extensive intellectual property and engineering data that it has developed over the past four years on its revolutionary airplane.

On March 6, 2017, XTI announced its collaboration with Bye Aerospace, experts in hybrid-electric technology, and announced that the TriFan will be powered by a state-of-the-art hybrid-electric propulsion system.

The TriFan 600 is a major breakthrough in aviation and air travel. The six-seat airplane will have the speed, range and comfort of a business jet and the ability to take off and land vertically, like a helicopter. It will travel at over 300 miles an hour, with a range of over 1,200 miles. Using three ducted fans, the TriFan lifts off vertically and then its two wing fans rotate forward for a seamless transition to cruise speed and its initial climb. It will reach 35,000 feet in just ten minutes and cruise to the destination as a highly efficient business aircraft.

