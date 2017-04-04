Aptima Announces Orlando, FL Office Relocation

Aptima, Inc., the leading human-centered engineering company that applies expertise in the disciplines of how humans think, learn, and behave to solve challenges faced by the U.S. Department of Defense, has today moved its Orlando-based staff into larger, more central offices.

"This move represents an exciting development for Aptima," said Daniel Serfaty, Aptima’s CEO and Chairman. "Our Orlando portfolio of work is growing and the new space will allow us to double our current headcount, enabling us to continue hiring talent to fill key positions within the company.”





Orlando is recognized as the nation’s largest cluster of Modeling, Simulation and Training (MS&T) companies. It is also the home of Team Orlando: a unique collaborative alliance and regional concentration of U.S. military commands in the modeling and simulation, human performance, and training domains.

“While each Team Orlando command supports unique missions, they share a common goal of improving human performance through simulation,” added Aptima Vice President Janet Spruill. “As human performance experts, Aptima’s core capabilities, S&T research, and value-added services are well aligned to support Team Orlando members in their efforts.”

Aptima’s new location at 12249 Science Drive, Suite 110, will afford closer proximity to Team Orlando, providing a stronger local presence in Orlando and a more flexible and accessible venue for meetings, product demonstrations, and events.





Source : Aptima, Inc.