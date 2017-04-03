Future Military Directed Energy Weapons Systems Symposium

Needs, Capabilities and Future Opportunities

4 May, 2017 - 5 May, 2017, Washington, DC, United States

The Future Military Directed Energy Weapon Systems and the Lethal and Non-lethal DEW market are experiencing an advanced rate of growth due to increasing defense budgets and technological innovation. Defense prime contractors are working in support with military forces to develop effective weapon systems. The changing nature of warfare in the current era and the increasing demand for laser weapons are some of the major reasons driving the directed energy weapons market forward. High Energy Lasers, High Power Microwave and Particle Beam technologies reflect the directed energy weapons market growth generating almost $6 billion in 2015 and forecasted to climb to $24 Billion by 2021.

The major factors affecting this is the ever changing nature of warfare and the greater need for precision weapon systems. This two day General Session will be an outstanding opportunity for attendees to meet and interact with Key DEW subject matter experts from DoD, Government & Industry. As the Military Directed Energy market and technical requirements continue to grow, many questions remain.





These questions and many others will be addressed including:

What are the Latest OSD DEW Roadmaps, Needs and New Initiatives?

What are the Military Needs & Requirements in DEW and where Industry Opportunities are to be found

and where Industry Opportunities are to be found What are the Major Factors Driving the DEW Market?

Market? Are prior restraints to growth to change with New Presidential Administration & Policies & Defense Budgeting?

These and many other critical questions will be examined during this outstanding two-day event.



Special Presentations by:

Lt Gen Thomas Trask , USAF - Vice Commander, Headquarters U.S. (USSOCOM)

, USAF - Vice Commander, Headquarters U.S. (USSOCOM) Lt Gen Jerry ''JD'' Harris , Jr., USAF - Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategic Plans,Programs, and Requirements, AF/A5-8

, Jr., USAF - Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategic Plans,Programs, and Requirements, AF/A5-8 LtGen Jon M. Davis , USMC - Deputy Commandant for Aviation, Headquarters Marine Corps

Speakers

Lt Gen Thomas Trask , USAF, Vice Commander, Headquarters U.S. (USSOCOM)

, USAF, Vice Commander, Headquarters U.S. (USSOCOM) Lt Gen Jerry “JD” Harris , Jr., USAF, Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategic Plans, Programs, and Requirements, AF/A5-8

, Jr., USAF, Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategic Plans, Programs, and Requirements, AF/A5-8 LtGen Jon M. Davis , USMC, Deputy Commandant for Aviation, Headquarters Marine Corps

, USMC, Deputy Commandant for Aviation, Headquarters Marine Corps Dr. William Conley , SES, Deputy Director, Electronic Warfare (OUSD(AT&L)/A/Tactical Warfare Systems

, SES, Deputy Director, Electronic Warfare (OUSD(AT&L)/A/Tactical Warfare Systems Dr. Kip Kendrick , Chief, High Energy Laser Division, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, Army Forces Strategic Command Technical Center

, Chief, High Energy Laser Division, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, Army Forces Strategic Command Technical Center Mr. Dale Moore , Chief Engineer, Army PEO Missiles & Space

, Chief Engineer, Army PEO Missiles & Space Mr. Todd Pueschner, Non-Kinetic & Telemetry Systems, Raytheon Missile Systems

Non-Kinetic & Telemetry Systems, Raytheon Missile Systems Dr. Michael Perry , Vice President, Lasers and Advanced Sensors Division, General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems Group

, Vice President, Lasers and Advanced Sensors Division, General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems Group Mr. David Law, Technology Division Chief, Joint Non-Lethal Weapons Directorate, (JNLWD), DoD

Technology Division Chief, Joint Non-Lethal Weapons Directorate, (JNLWD), DoD Col (R) John Haithcock , Director, Fires Battle Lab, Fires Center of Excellence (FCOE)

, Director, Fires Battle Lab, Fires Center of Excellence (FCOE) Mr. Lin-wen Wayne , Chief Executive Officer, Aria Microwave Systems, Inc.

, Chief Executive Officer, Aria Microwave Systems, Inc. Dr. Sean Ros , Lead Laser Weapon Systems Integration Engineer, AFRL/RDLA

, Lead Laser Weapon Systems Integration Engineer, AFRL/RDLA Mr. John Howat , Director, Business Development, Vibration and Motion Control, MOOG

, Director, Business Development, Vibration and Motion Control, MOOG Mr. Sterling Beeson , Air Force Research Laboratory, Directed Energy Directorate

, Air Force Research Laboratory, Directed Energy Directorate Mr. Mark Gunzinger , Senior Fellow, Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments (CSBA)

Source : ASDEvents