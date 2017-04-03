RAF Red Arrows and Eurofighter Typhoon at the Finland 100 Anniversary Air Show

The world famous Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, will bring their spectacular aerial display to the skies of Helsinki on 9 June 2017 at the Finland 100 Anniversary Air Show.

As well as the team of nine Red Arrows, who perform their display in BAE Systems Hawk aircraft, the Royal Air Force will also showcase the power and agility of the Eurofighter Typhoon when Display Pilot Flight Lieutenant Ryan Lawton takes to the skies at the Helsinki show.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Jet Engines Market Research Report 2016

Eurofighter Typhoon, which is being considered as part of the Finnish HX programme to replace Finland’s current fleet of F/A-18 aircraft, will also display at the Seinäjoki Air Show on 10 June.

Describing the Red Arrows’ display over Helsinki as “a gift to Finland 100 from the UK”, the British Ambassador, Sarah Price, said:

“I am delighted that the Red Arrows are coming to Helsinki to celebrate Finland’s centenary with their amazing flying display. The Red Arrows and the Eurofighter Typhoon will thrill the crowds and demonstrate the UK’s enduring friendship with Finland and our close defence and security partnership.”

Managing Director of BAE Systems Finland, Paul Hitchcock, said:

“The Finland 100 Anniversary Air Show is one of the highlights of a year of centenary celebrations across Finland. I am very excited that both the Royal Air Force Red Arrows and Eurofighter Typhoon will perform over the Helsinki waterfront, and equally proud to announce BAE Systems’ attendance at the show. Both displays will be spectacular and I am looking forward to seeing them over the skies of Helsinki.”

Source : BAE Systems PLC (LSE: BAES.L) - view original press release