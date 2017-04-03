Leonardo to promote its security, aerospace and defence solutions for Brazilian market

For more than 40 years Leonardo has contributed to the safety and security of the Brazilian people

At LAAD, Leonardo is exhibiting under its new single brand identity, better placed to continue to offer its full spectrum of leading technologies and products

A major area of cooperation between Leonardo and Brazil is represented by environmental monitoring and safety through radar sensors and satellites

Leonardo will be exhibiting at LAAD - Latin America Aerospace and Defence - the biggest and most important trade fair for defence and security in Latin America, from April 4th to 7th at the Riocentro Exhibition & Convention Center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, showcasing its expertise in security, aerospace and defence sectors and its footprint in the Brazilian market.

Leonardo is exhibiting in the region for the first time under its new brand identity; however, the company has been present and active in Brazil for over 40 years, contributing to improved security in-country via the provision of leading-edge electronic systems and sensors. Some notable systems provided include tactical communications for the Army, naval systems and optical sensors for Brazilian Navy Frigates, sensors and combat systems for both the Brazilian Navy and Brazilian Army.





The greatest success has been the provision of a wide variety of advanced airborne radar systems, in operation on most of the aircraft flown by the FAB (Força Aerea Brasileira). The current Brazilian fighter fleet is equipped with our GRIFO Radar, currently operated on F5 fighters, and the SCIPIO Radar operated on A1-M (AMX) which was jointly developed by Italian and Brazilian industry. Recent successes in this domain include the tactical Gabbiano T-20 radar for the KC390 transport aircraft, the selection of the SeaSpray 5000E Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) surveillance radar for the P95 Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) and Leonardo’s provision of an advanced sensor suite for the future FAB 5th generation Gripen-E fighter.

Leonardo is also a leading player in the security sector. More than 50 countries, including Argentina, rely on the company’s multi-technology critical communications solutions to make cities, infrastructures and transportation safer and to face challenges related to natural and man-made emergencies. With a 60-year heritage in both military and civil Air Traffic Management (ATM) domains, a customer base spanning more than 150 countries and several on-going bids all over the world, the company is also able to answer the security, automation and sustainability needs of airports.

Leonardo has over 200 helicopters operating in Brazil performing many roles including executive/corporate transport, law enforcement, public utility and offshore transport. At LAAD the company will showcase the AW139, currently operated by Policia Federal do Brasil, that has already carried out operations across harsh Amazonian environments displaying remarkable performance. Highlighting the company’s presence in Brazil’s security sector will be an AW119Kx, a single engine aircraft recently upgraded with a glass cockpit and advanced avionics adopted by operators seeking a comprehensive range of role equipment. The State of Rio Grande do Sul is the first South American parapublic operator of the AW119Kx, bringing the total AW119 fleet supporting police and firefighting units to six.

With Brazil’s Lynx upgrade programme for 8 helicopters progressing, the first flight is forecasted for next July. Recent contract amendments have provided for more advanced training for Brazilian Navy pilots, improvement of the main gearboxes upgrade rate and the start of studies to consider a new weapon system for the Lynx MK 21B, its new designation (AH11B for the Brazilian Navy). The exhibition will be also the opportunity for Leonardo Helicopters and TAI (as Team Atak) to promote the T129, a formidable new highly-powerful and capable all-weather day and night multi-role combat helicopter.

In the aeronautics sector, Leonardo has an important presence in Latin America thanks to a strong industrial partnership established with Brazil: the AMX programme. The LAAD exhibition will be an opportunity to draw attention to the Leonardo M-346 in its three variants: the AJT, Advanced Jet Trainer; FT, Fighter Trainer and FA, Fighter Attack, equipped with weapon systems and avionics to answer the requirements of Latin American countries.

In the field of multi-mission surveillance aircraft, Leonardo will exhibit the unique ATR 72MP, the most advanced maritime patrol aircraft available on the market, currently in service with the Italian Air Force.

Last November a multi-mission C-27J Spartan aircraft showed its capabilities in diverse and extreme weather conditions and terrain during a tour of Latin America countries, touching down at Argentina’s Marambio Antarctic Air Base.

Leonardo has been present in Brazil’s Space sector since 1997 through its subsidiary Telespazio Brasil. It has supported prime contractor Thales Alenia Space (a joint venture between Thales and Leonardo) in the installation and pre-operational activities related to the Brazilian government’s satellite control centres for military and civil applications SGDC (Satélite Geoestacionário de Defesa e Comunicações Estratégicas). The programme plays a key role in the Brazilian Space plan, delivering secure satellite communications for the Brazilian Armed Forces and government and contributing to the National Broadband Plan (PNBL).

Telespazio Brasil is also active in the Earth observation sector, marketing the products of the COSMO-SkyMed radar satellite constellation on behalf of e-GEOS (a Telespazio/ASI company), especially for monitoring the Amazon forest and for agriculture, defence and security and oil & gas protection applications.

