Rockwell Collins selected for Pakistan AF C-130 upgrade

Rockwell Collins’ Flight2™ avionics system has been selected by the Pakistan Air Force through the Foreign Military Sales Office, Warner Robins, Georgia, for the upgrade of up to 11 C-130E and 5 C-130B aircraft.

Rockwell Collins will provide the integrated avionics suite along with training and technical support during installation. Additional support includes consolidated flight manuals, checklists and maintenance supplements required to operate and maintain the fleet.





“Pakistan Air Force pilots will experience greater situational awareness and communications capabilities with the highly advanced avionics onboard these aircraft,” said Dave Schreck, vice president and general manager of Airborne Solutions for Rockwell Collins. “Through our work with the Pakistan Air Force, we look forward to continuing our long legacy of helping C-130 pilots achieve their missions with these important upgrades.”

The Rockwell Collins Flight2 avionics system will provide the Pakistan C-130 aircraft with unrestricted access to global airspace by meeting current Communication, Navigation, Surveillance/Air Traffic Management airspace requirements.

Included in the avionics upgrade is a full glass cockpit with new primary flight displays, Required Navigation Performance Area Navigation flight management system with High Altitude Release Point and Computed Air Release Point precision airdrop software. Additional equipment includes a modern digital autopilot, Very High Frequency, High Frequency, and SATCOM communications, navigation sensors, and safety and surveillance systems including Weather Radar, Traffic Collision Avoidance System, Terrain Awareness and Warning System and digital map. The upgrade will provide the Pakistan Air Force with state-of-the-art capabilities consistent with the world’s leading C-130 operators.

Work will be performed in Pakistan and is expected to be complete by Dec. 31, 2020.

Source : Rockwell Collins - view original press release