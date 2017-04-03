BAE welcomes RFT for Australia's SEA 5000 Future Frigate Program

BAE Systems has welcomed the release today of the SEA 5000 Request for Tender (RFT) to deliver Future Frigates to the Royal Australian Navy, describing it as a significant milestone in the development of an enduring Sovereign naval shipbuilding enterprise in Australia.

BAE Systems was one of three organisations down-selected to refine their designs for a fleet of nine Future Frigates.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Marine Outboard Engines Market Analysis & Forecast Report 2016-2021

BAE Systems has offered the Commonwealth of Australia the Type 26 Global Combat Ship, recognised today as the world’s leading design for an anti-submarine warship.

The Company is today already working to deliver the Type 26 to the UK’s Royal Navy and is also engaged in bidding for the Canadian Government’s requirement, using the Type 26 design.

BAE Systems Australia Chief Executive, Glynn Phillips said: “We are committed to supporting the development of a sustainable, national shipbuilding and sustainment industry in Australia.

“We look forward to working with the Commonwealth to maximise opportunities for Australian industry, drawing on our existing supply chain and a history of more than 60 years of supporting the Australian Defence Force.”

Source : BAE Systems PLC (LSE: BAES.L) - view original press release