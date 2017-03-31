T-100 Jet Trainer Will Be Produced in New US Factory in Alabama

The newly built facility will create new American jobs and develop a skilled suppliers base

The T-100 is an operationally proven, low-cost, low-risk integrated training system, the best fit for the U.S. T-X Program

Leonardo is a trusted provider of advanced technologies to the U.S. Government

The U.S. company Leonardo DRS announced today plans to build a new aircraft manufacturing facility in Tuskegee, Alabama to produce its T-100 integrated jet training system if it is selected by the U.S. Air Force to provide the next-generation trainer.

The T-100 Team selected Moton Field Municipal Airport in Tuskegee for the new aircraft manufacturing site and final assembly line because of the skilled workforce, expansive airfield infrastructure and strong local and state resources supporting economic development in the region.





“Building the T-100 aircraft in Alabama will create American jobs while providing the Air Force with the world’s best trainer,” said Leonardo DRS CEO William J. Lynn, prime contractor for the T-100 Team, adding “we believe that consolidating the T-100 integrator and airframe manufacturer under one roof streamlines the proposal’s management and our bid will deliver the best value for money to the U.S. Air Force.”

“American military pilots can train on the world’s most operationally proven, low-cost, low-risk integrated training system and the local economy will benefit from the development of a new centre of excellence building high quality jobs.” said Mauro Moretti, CEO and General Manager of Leonardo, explaining that “The T-100 features an embedded training system, fifth-generation cockpit, open system architecture and in-flight refuelling capability and is designed to receive mission-focused next-generation enhancements to meet the demanding requirements by the U.S. Air Force”.

The T-100’s twin F124 turbofan propulsion engines, made by Honeywell Aerospace’s International Turbine Company, will be built in Phoenix, Arizona. CAE USA will provide the sophisticated ground-based training system which will be developed in Tampa, Florida.

T-X is a critical Air Force program to replace an aging fleet of jet trainers at a time when the F-35 increasingly is entering service.

Source : Leonardo, A Finmeccanica Company - view original press release