Bombardier Welcomes Binter to the Family of CRJ1000 Operators

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft welcomes Binter to the family of CRJ1000 operators. The Spain-based operator will expand its network with the newest CRJ1000 aircraft under a leasing agreement with Air Nostrum of Valencia, Spain.

“We are thrilled to strengthen our fleet with a Bombardier CRJ1000 aircraft leased from Air Nostrum. This agreement represents an important step in our growth journey” said Pedro Agustín del Castillo, President and CEO, Binter. “We are pleased with the performance of the in-service CRJ900 aircraft and we are confident that the CRJ1000 regional aircraft will also be a key asset in helping Binter offer a high level of service between the Canary Islands and Cabo Verde, Western Africa and the Iberian Peninsula.”





The CRJ1000 aircraft was delivered to Air Nostrum on March 30, 2017 during a ceremony at Bombardier’s facility in Mirabel where the CRJ Series regional aircraft are manufactured.

“Air Nostrum is pleased to provide Binter with the operation of the CRJ1000, which is the best

100-seater jet in the market. Air Nostrum is the most experienced operator of this aircraft type and the airline with the largest number of CRJ1000 orders in the world,” said Carlos Bertomeu, Chief Executive Officer and President, Air Nostrum.

“We are very pleased to welcome Binter as the latest CRJ1000 carrier. We congratulate both Binter and Air Nostrum for finalizing another successful agreement that will see the CRJ1000 aircraft expands Binter’s network, connecting more passengers to key cities within the beautiful Canary Islands region,” said Fred Cromer, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. “We are delighted that the CRJ1000 aircraft -- with its outstanding economics -- continue to play a significant role in positioning Air Nostrum’s ongoing growth strategy, and we thank our longtime customer for their confidence and partnership.”

The aircraft delivered today will increase Air Nostrum’s fleet of CRJ Series regional jets to 36 – including 19 CRJ1000.

Source : Bombardier Aerospace - view original press release