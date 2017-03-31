Comtech Wins $6.6 M Follow-On Contract for High-Power SATCOM TWTAs
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) announced today that during its third quarter of fiscal 2017, its Santa Clara, California-based subsidiary, Comtech Xicom Technology Inc., which is part of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, has received a follow-on contract for more than $6.6 million from a U.S. military integrator for high-power satellite communication (SATCOM) traveling wave tube amplifiers (TWTAs). This is the third award of a multi-year program for these power amplifiers used in tactical transportable SATCOM terminals.
“Comtech is proud to continue to be a key supplier on this highly advanced multi-band SATCOM system,” said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “This order demonstrates our customer’s full confidence in our high-power SATCOM products and our ability to deliver them on time and with high quality. We look forward to continued product performance and customer satisfaction.”
Source : Comtech Telecommunications Corp. - view original press release
