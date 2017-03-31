GD to Provide Enterprise IT and Cloud Services to NATO

Contract represents a major milestone in NATO's adoption of cloud computing.

General Dynamics Information Technology, a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), was awarded a contract by the NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCI Agency) to deliver the most significant upgrade to the organization's technical infrastructure in decades. The single-award contract has a potential value of $140 million over five years.

"This contract will fundamentally reshape NATO's nervous system and allow us to reduce costs," said Koen Gijsbers, NCI Agency General Manager. "In light of its importance to the Alliance's cyber posture, it is paramount that the work is executed on time, in scope and in budget. I look forward to our journey to the cloud with General Dynamics IT."





Under the contract, General Dynamics will partner with the NCI Agency to implement a fully-modern, private cloud-based infrastructure that will improve the operational efficiency and effectiveness of NATO's IT enterprise. This will be accomplished through a series of IT modernization phases, including: updating obsolete IT infrastructure; implementing NATO-wide continuity and disaster recovery capabilities; clarifying service levels in cloud computing terms; enhancing information security measures; increasing operational agility by enabling the dynamic reallocation of resources; and reducing O&M costs through the streamlining of management and operations.

Additionally, the company will implement multiple Service Operations Centers that will enable real-time command and control of NATO-provided IT services. Work on this contract will be based in Belgium and performed across many of the 28 NATO member nations.

"General Dynamics is honored to have been selected to deliver this mission-critical project for NATO," said Bernie Guerry, senior vice president of General Dynamics Information Technology's Intelligence Solutions division. "This IT modernization program comes at a critical juncture for the Alliance, and will be a significant contributor to delivering resilient and cutting-edge support to NATO at a time of unprecedented challenges on both the northern and southern flanks of the Alliance."

For more than 30 years, General Dynamics has been a trusted partner for the Department of Defense and our international allies, providing support to U.S. operations, while working with NATO and other coalition partners. This contract extends General Dynamics' leadership in providing coalition support for Europe, and across the globe.

Source : General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) - view original press release