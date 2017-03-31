Bombardier Commercial Aircraft showcases best-in-class C Series and CRJ cabins

C Series state-of-the-art five-abreast cabin offers the best comfort in a single-aisle aircraft

The newly redesigned CRJ regional aircraft cabin sets a new benchmark for regional jet cabins

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft is showcasing its best-in-class C Series cabin and the newly redesigned CRJ cabin at the Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) in Hamburg, Germany from April 4 to 6, 2017.

“We are pleased to be participating in the Aircraft Interiors Expo for the first time in our history and we are proud to be unveiling our C Series cabin mock up at AIX - the only brand new cross-section cabin to be displayed at the show,” said Patrick Baudis, Vice President of Marketing for Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. “We are equally proud to present the newly redesigned interior for the CRJ regional aircraft. We are pushing the market towards new cabin comfort standards with the C Series and the new CRJ cabins that were both designed around the passenger,” he added.





“Our customers love the C Series cabin. Their crew find it most convenient and their passengers are impressed with the amount of space and light they get when flying on board a C Series aircraft,” added Ross Mitchell, Vice President, Commercial Operations, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. “The feeling of space we created with the C Series cabin design gives passengers the impression they are flying on a widebody aircraft. The contemporary CRJ cabin provides more space for carry-on bags and offers several new options to enable airlines to customize their configurations.”

Representatives from SWISS and airBaltic, alongside Bombardier Commercial Aircraft’s Patrick Baudis, will reveal C Series passenger experience feedback gathered after 8 months in service, on Monday April 3rd during the Passenger Experience Conference.

Visitors to AIX will be able to experience first-hand Bombardier’s new C Series cabin mock-up which demonstrates the ground-breaking comfort experience this cabin design is now offering to the market. Expo-goers will also be able get a sneak-peak at the new CRJ regional aircraft cabin which has a fresh contemporary design through virtual reality devices. The cabin design will also have retrofit capabilities for airlines that want to upgrade their previous cabin to the brand new one.

The C Series aircraft is manufactured by the C Series Aircraft Limited Partnership, an affiliate of the Bombardier Commercial Aircraft segment of Bombardier Inc.

Source : Bombardier Aerospace - view original press release