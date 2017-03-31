Honeywell F124 And F125 Engines Reach 1 Million Hour Operating Milestone

Engines continue to showcase industry-leading reliability for platforms around the world

Honeywell (NYSE: HON) announced that its F124 and F125 turbofan engine product lines, which are produced through the International Turbine Engine Company (ITEC) LLC joint venture, have reached the 1 million operating hour milestone across the various global fleets that utilize the advanced propulsion engines. The F124 and F125 engines, which are designed in the United States and produced and supported from Honeywell and ITEC's facility in Phoenix, have been in service since 1991 when the first F125 engines entered service.

"We are exceptionally proud to have achieved this important milestone, and it is a further testament to the durability, longevity and outstanding design of our F124 and F125 engines. Honeywell and ITEC have worked hard to continuously improve this product line, improve reliability and reduce cost of ownership," said Matt Thraen, ITEC president. "As evidence of this, look no further than the demand we currently see on additional aircraft platforms as new customers recognize the value our engines bring to their aircraft, whether it is our superior fuel consumption, thrust-to-weight ratio or advanced control system."





The F124 engine is a derivative of the F125 and is currently used on the Aero Vochchody L-159 ALCA operated by the Czech Air Force and Iraqi Air Force, as well as the Leonardo M-346 advanced jet trainer operated by the air forces of Israel, Singapore, Poland and Italy.

The F124 is also used on the twin-engine Leonardo T-100 advanced jet trainer, which is competing in the U.S. Air Force T-X trainer program, a 350-aircraft opportunity to replace the existing fleet of T-38 jet trainers in the U.S. Air Force inventory.

"The T-100 with our F124 engines is a perfect complement for an advanced training solution, providing a high level of safety and proven reliable propulsion performance for U.S. Air Force pilots and training instructors," Thraen said.

The F124 is designed for a full range of flying scenarios. It is highly resistant to engine surges or stalls, and utilizes an automated full-authority digital engine control system to reduce pilot workload and help keep pilots focused on their mission of flying the aircraft.

In addition, it has the highest thrust-to-weight ratio in its class for maximum performance and training flexibility. Its modular design and interchangeable components provide low maintenance costs, and it also delivers significant flight safety benefits with an integrated engine health monitoring system that helps identify potential issues before they become serious problems.

Source : Honeywell International, Inc. (NYSE: HON) - view original press release