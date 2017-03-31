Orbital ATK to Highlight Cutting-Edge Technology at Space Symposium

Company to Showcase Launch, Space and Satellite System Products

Orbital ATK (NYSE: OA), a global leader in aerospace and defense technologies, will display its wide range of launch, propulsion, satellite, space and logistics technologies during the 33rd Space Symposium. The symposium is being held April 3-6, 2017, at The Broadmoor, Colorado Springs, Colorado. Orbital ATK’s display is located at Booth 715.

The Orbital ATK booth will showcase the company’s Antares, Minotaur and Pegasus vehicles, as well as a new family of intermediate- and large-class space launch vehicles capable of launching national security payloads and large science and commercial satellites. The booth will also include information on the five-segment solid rocket boosters used on NASA’s Space Launch System and the company’s commercially available solid rocket motors. Each year, Orbital ATK carries out dozens of space-related missions and has provided more than 16,000 U.S.-built solid rocket motors and integrated stages for government and commercial customers.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communications

Specific satellite systems on display include Orbital ATK’s GEOStar-2 and GEOStar-3 geostationary Earth-orbit (GEO) communications satellite platforms as well as the company’s medium-, small- and microsatellite-class systems primarily used in low-Earth orbit (LEO). Also featured will be small national security satellite systems such as GEOStar-1, and RapidStar-2.

This year, Orbital ATK will highlight progress that has been made with the company’s innovative satellite servicing technology, the Mission Extension Vehicle (MEV). The company has signed a contract to deliver in-orbit satellite life-extension service to an Intelsat satellite and will launch MEV-1 as a co-hosted passenger with Eutelsat 5WB in 2018. Additionally, Orbital ATK has relocated its state-of-the-art rendezvous, proximity operations and docking lab to its Dulles, Virginia, campus where MEV-1 will be built.

The Orbital ATK booth will also include a special profile on the company’s ESPAStar-1 spacecraft, which offers delivery of small satellites to LEO or GEO orbit. In addition, the booth will feature the company’s enhanced Cygnus™ spacecraft, which will soon be launched on its next mission. It will carry crew supplies, equipment and scientific experiments to the International Space Station.

Also on display are products that showcase Orbital ATK as a leading supplier of spacecraft components on domestic and international platforms. Those products include bus structures, antenna reflectors, solar array systems, space thermal hardware, deployables and propulsion tanks.

Visitors to the Orbital ATK exhibit will have the opportunity to learn more about all of the company’s advanced, flight-proven product lines through videos, fact sheets and product models. Additionally, Orbital ATK subject matter experts will be available to answer questions and provide additional information.

Source : Orbital ATK, Inc. - view original press release