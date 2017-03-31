HondaJet to make 1st appearance in Hong Kong, Taipei

Honda Aircraft Company announced today that the HondaJet will make its first appearance in Hong Kong and Taipei next month. The visits will immediately follow the Asian Business Aviation Conference and Exhibition in Shanghai, China.

“Honda Aircraft Company continues to evaluate new markets as part of our global sales strategy for the HondaJet,” said Michimasa Fujino, Honda Aircraft Company president and CEO. “With its high performance, superior fuel efficiency, and a range that covers this region, the HondaJet would be a valuable tool to support business growth in this emerging region for light jets. We are looking forward to presenting the HondaJet and its capabilities to many people through these special events.”





The HondaJet is an advanced light jet developed from a clean sheet design and certified by the United States Federal Aviation Administration, European Aviation Safety Agency, and the Civil Aviation Safety Authority of Mexico. The HondaJet incorporates advanced technologies that allow it to achieve both high speed performance and high fuel efficiency.

With a maximum cruise speed of 422 knots (486 mph) the HondaJet is the fastest jet in its class; it soars highest in its class with a maximum altitude of 43,000 feet; and it is the most fuel-efficient light jet in its class by up to 17 percent. It has an NBAA IFR range of 1,223 nautical miles (1,408 miles).

