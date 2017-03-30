Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe 2017 Conference

Optimising Combat Vehicle Deployment and Development to meet the requirments of Central and Eastern Europe

15 May, 2017 - 16 May, 2017, Prague, Czech Republic

Within the Central and Eastern European region, the land forces environment continues to receive renewed attention, the likes of which have not been seen since the end of the Cold War. This has been reflected in large scale international exercises to boost readiness, as well as the individual efforts of NATO member states to enhance their respective capabilities, through procurement and training.

As a key enabler of manoeuvre, protection, fire support and C4I and the mainstay of any future ground operation, the combat vehicle must be kept front of mind. This focused meeting for the mechanised community and broader land domain, will aim to proactively discuss the tactics and technologies that will enhance future combat vehicle effectiveness.





With particular focus on the collaboration between military, research and industry, Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe invites not only programme managers, capability directors and operational commanders from the armed forces, but also ensures the lead engineers, chief scientists and platform managers from the leading solution providers are present.

This technical focus will aim to further cover the core areas of the combat vehicle, ranging from survivability, armour and active protection to anti-armour weapons, communications and systems integration. In addition, key updates from military programme managers, operational commanders and land force planners will provide an overview of the current operational environment, training, areas for capability development and practices for test and evaluation.



Benefits of Attending

Hear from Central and Eastern European land forces and MoDs' that are leading combat vehicle development, including the Czech Republic, Germany, Lithuania, Austria, Latvia, Bulgaria, Turkey and Slovenia

Network with and meet industry leaders who are developing the latest combat vehicle solutions for the platform and mechanised personnel

Gain an update from defence research and areas under examination, including the latest survivability technologies and un-manned ground vehicles

Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference

Speakers

Brigadier General Kai Rohrschneider , Chief of Staff, United States Army Europe

, Chief of Staff, United States Army Europe Brigadier General Mircea Mindrescu , Deputy Commander, Land Forces Operational Component, Romanian Armed Forces

, Deputy Commander, Land Forces Operational Component, Romanian Armed Forces Brigadier General Morten Eggen , Commander, Land Systems Division , Norwegian Defence Logistics Organisations/ Main Systems Land

, Commander, Land Systems Division , Norwegian Defence Logistics Organisations/ Main Systems Land Brigadier General Norbert Huber, Director Armament and Procurement , Austrian Ministry of Defence

Director Armament and Procurement , Austrian Ministry of Defence Brigadier General Norbert Wagner , Commander, Munster Training Centre, German Army

, Commander, Munster Training Centre, German Army Brigadier General Roberto Soria Martinez , Head of Land Systems, Spanish MoD

, Head of Land Systems, Spanish MoD Colonel Dalius Polekauskas , Chief of Staff, Land Forces, Lithuanian Ministry of Defence

, Chief of Staff, Land Forces, Lithuanian Ministry of Defence Colonel Ellef Iversen , Project Manager CV90 Programme, Norwegian Defence Material Agency

, Project Manager CV90 Programme, Norwegian Defence Material Agency Colonel Glenn Dean , Programme Manager, Stryker, PEO, GCS, United States Army

, Programme Manager, Stryker, PEO, GCS, United States Army Colonel Ilmars Atis Lejins, Commander of Land Forces Brigade, Latvian Armed Forces

Commander of Land Forces Brigade, Latvian Armed Forces Colonel Ing Zdenek Mikula , Head of Mechanized & Infantry Section, Land Forces Development Department, Capabilities Development & Planning Division, Czech Ministry of Defence

, Head of Mechanized & Infantry Section, Land Forces Development Department, Capabilities Development & Planning Division, Czech Ministry of Defence Colonel Mike Smith , TARDEC Science & Technology Advocate at the Maneuver Center of Excellence , US Army

, TARDEC Science & Technology Advocate at the Maneuver Center of Excellence , US Army Colonel Tomas Dvoracek , Director of Land Forces Armaments, Acquisition Division, Czech Ministry of Defence

, Director of Land Forces Armaments, Acquisition Division, Czech Ministry of Defence Lieutenant Colonel Jan Kerdik, Commander 73rd Tank Battalion, Czech Armed Forces

Commander 73rd Tank Battalion, Czech Armed Forces Lieutenant Colonel Miroslav Radoslavov , Chief, Interoperability and Planning Department, Land Forces HQ, Bulgarian Armed Forces

, Chief, Interoperability and Planning Department, Land Forces HQ, Bulgarian Armed Forces Major (ret) Kevin Sloan , Former British Army, International Business Development Manager, SOUCY DEFENSE

, Former British Army, International Business Development Manager, SOUCY DEFENSE Major General (ret) Josef Sedlak , Former Commander Joint Forces, Czech Ministry of Defence

, Former Commander Joint Forces, Czech Ministry of Defence Major General Jaromir Zuna , Director of Support Division , Czech Ministry of Defence

, Director of Support Division , Czech Ministry of Defence Mr Andreas Zekorn , Programme Manager, BOXER, OCCAR

, Programme Manager, BOXER, OCCAR Mr Fatih Yakici , Head of Land Platforms , SSM, Turkish Ministry of Defence

, Head of Land Platforms , SSM, Turkish Ministry of Defence Mr Giorgio Scappaticci, Head of Weapons Systems and Equipment Support, NSPA

Head of Weapons Systems and Equipment Support, NSPA Mr Michael Rust , Head of Sales and Marketing, IBD Deisenroth Engineering GmbH

, Head of Sales and Marketing, IBD Deisenroth Engineering GmbH Mr Miha Matek, Head of Armaments Project Management Division , Slovenian Ministry of Defence

Head of Armaments Project Management Division , Slovenian Ministry of Defence Mr Nico Danneberg , Director International Business and Services, Europe East, General Dynamics European Land Systems-Mowag

, Director International Business and Services, Europe East, General Dynamics European Land Systems-Mowag Mr Simon Johns , Business Development Manager, Lockheed Martin

, Business Development Manager, Lockheed Martin Mr Stefan Lischka , Managing Director, ARTEC GmbH

, Managing Director, ARTEC GmbH Ms Heather Elsley, Programme Manager, Land Integrated Survivability Programme & Delivery Directorate, DSTL

Programme Manager, Land Integrated Survivability Programme & Delivery Directorate, DSTL Zdenek MIKULA, Chief of Infantry Section, Development of Land Forces Department, Division of Capabilities Development and Planning, Czech MoD

