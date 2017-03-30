Elbit to Provide an Asia-Pacific Country With the Condor 2 Strategic ISTAR Solution

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT, TASE: ESLT) ("Elbit Systems"), announced today that it was awarded an approximately $82 million contract to provide an Asia-Pacific country with a comprehensive Electro-optic airborne solution, Condor 2, for use in intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance (ISTAR) missions. The contract, which is a follow-on order from the same customer, will be performed over a four-year period by Elbit Systems' ISTAR Division. This Elbit Systems program is being performed in cooperation with ELTA Systems Ltd., who is supplying additional content to the same customer.

"We are proud of this follow-on contract award, attesting to our customer's satisfaction from the quality of our leading solutions, well suited for the global intelligence needs," commented Elad Aharonson, General Manager of Elbit Systems ISTAR Division. "Our ISTAR systems and solutions enable customers to carry out effective and flexible ISTAR operations. We see a strong and growing global demand for ISTAR solutions, and believe that other customers will follow this Asia-Pacific customer and select our systems for their needs."





Source : Elbit Systems Ltd. - view original press release