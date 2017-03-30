GKN Aerospace's Fokker business launches AirlinesforAirlines.com sharing platform

Over 30 operators and lessors have already signed-up before launch

Today, GKN Aerospace’s Fokker business launched a brand new sharing platform for regional aircraft operators and lessors named AirlinesforAirlines.com. The platform provides regional airlines with an efficient online meeting point to work together ensuring a continued operation and minimum downtime for maintenance. This will start with the ATR 42/72 community but will extend coverage to other aircraft types. Operators and lessors will benefit as they can easily contact each other to request and offer technical, logistic or fleet size solutions. For AOGs, it will provide a quick solution as a request is immediately directed to airlines that fly and support the same aircraft type.

There will be five user groups that participating members can join. These are:

Parts: spare parts such as components, expendables and consumables

Tooling: equipment used for aircraft maintenance, component maintenance and aircraft recovery

Advice: knowledge and in-service experience related to technical and operational issues

Manpower: hiring of specialised personnel, such as mechanics, engineers or flight crew

Aircraft: lease, sell or buy aircraft amongst operators and lessors within the community.

Peter Somers, President of Fokker Services said: “Fokker is proud to be the first in the regional aircraft market to launch a sharing platform. AirlinesforAirlines.com further strengthens our mission of being the most innovative aerospace service provider. The platform distinguishes itself from the various aviation marketplaces by a clear focus on the collaboration amongst regional aircraft operators and lessors that fly/own the same aircraft and think alike. We are convinced that this platform, next to providing an additional source for solutions, will initiate many more innovations for the benefit of all participants as it brings us closer to the airline community”.





GKN Aerospace’s Fokker business will, just like all member operators and lessors, participate within the platform by offering availability of parts and tooling, manpower as well as knowledge and engineering services. New functionalities will be added contininuously and in close cooperation and consultation with the community members. Our other platform, ModStore.aero, the aircraft modifications trading place, will be connected to AirlinesforAirlines.com on a community level, offering operators and lessors direct access to all available aircraft modifications world-wide.

Source : Fokker Technologies - view original press release