Orders for Mine Clearing Systems and Ammunition

Rheinmetall Denel Munition of South Africa, a subsidiary of the Düsseldorf-based Rheinmetall Group, has won several major orders from an international customer for mine clearing equipment and ammunition. In total, the contracts are expected to be worth over €90 million.

In March the customer ordered two Plofadder mine clearing systems and accompanying training devices as well as ammunition, with a total value of over €28 million. The Plofadder mine clearing system is a leader in its market segment. It fires rockets to create a ladder-like demolition zone, which is capable of cutting a 160-metre-long, nine-metre-wide lane through a minefield.





A further partial order for ammunition has been announced for the second quarter of 2017. This contract will be worth around €65 million.

These important orders underscore once again Rheinmetall’s leading role in the world of weapon and ammunition systems. A high-tech enterprise dedicated to the twin imperatives of security and mobility, its range of products here extends from infantry weapons to high-energy laser effectors.

Source : Rheinmetall AG - view original press release