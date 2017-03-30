Need for Speed Propels Global 7000 Aircraft to Mach 0.995 in Early Flight Testing

The Global 7000 aircraft is the largest business jet to operate so close to the sound barrier

Flight Test program shows a high level of system reliability and is progressing on schedule with two flight test vehicles in service

The Global 7000 aircraft is redefining its segment in terms of performance, smooth ride and interior comfort

Bombardier Business Aircraft confirmed today that its Global 7000 aircraft flight test program continues to progress well, with two Global 7000 flight test vehicles currently flying. Both flight test vehicles have been demonstrating excellent reliability accumulating flight hours at a steady pace, as the aircraft prepares to enter into service in the second half of 2018.

“Our flight test vehicles continue to show a high degree of maturity in testing, dispatching twice daily in many cases,” said Michel Ouellette, Senior Vice President, Global 7000 and Global 8000 Program. “We have strong momentum in the program right now, and we are on track for entry into service in 2018. The Global 7000 Flight Test Vehicle 1 (FTV1) completed its maiden flight in November 2016. It was transferred to the Bombardier Flight Testing Center in Wichita ahead of schedule and, to date, has achieved approximately 200 flight hours.”





The flight test crew has also successfully demonstrated FTV1’s performance capabilities by opening the aircraft’s flight test envelope to Mach 0.995. Not only is the Global 7000 aircraft the largest business jet to reach this high speed, achieving it only 5 months after the start of the flight test program is an unprecedented milestone. In addition to its impressive speed and 7,400 nm (13,705 km) range capability, the Global 7000 aircraft offers unparalleled comfort and an exceptionally smooth ride, made possible by the aircraft’s advanced wing.

The second Global 7000 Flight Test Vehicle (FTV2), which completed its initial flight in Toronto on March 4 and shortly after also transferred to Bombardier’s Flight Testing Centre in Wichita, is dedicated to testing aircraft propulsion, electrical and mechanical systems.

Source : Bombardier Aerospace - view original press release