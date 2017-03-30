Focusing on cabin efficiency, passenger comfort and cabin upgrades services

Visit Airbus at Hall B5, Stand 5B20 - from Tuesday 4th to Thursday 6th April

Media Briefing: Tuesday April 4th 09.30hrs

New A380 cabin enablers showcased

Two Widebody Airspace full-scale mockups

See into the future of in-flight Airbus' virtual reality passenger experience

Learn about Airbus' new cabin services and new supplier offerings.

Airbus showcases its new cabin innovations at this years’ Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg, Germany – the world’s largest event dedicated to the aircraft interiors industry, in-flight entertainment, connectivity and passenger services.

Journalists who attend the Airbus Media Briefing at our stand will be able to learn about several new A380 cabin efficiency enablers – including new space-creating staircase and crew-rest arrangements – and also visualise them thanks to a large four-metre long cutaway model of the entire A380 interior containing these enablers.





For the Widebody A330neo and A350 XWB, Airbus will showcase the latest amenities and comfort of the Airspace cabin, with two full-scale cabin cross-section mockups. Visitors will be able to further explore these as well as our other aircraft cabins in full immersive 3D ‘walk-thru’ virtual reality. Moreover, for our industry leading Single-Aisle cabin product, Airbus will also display some new seat innovations.

In addition, representatives from Airbus and *Inflight VR will also demonstrate how we will be ready to take virtual reality IFE to the next level – into the sky for a true digital “Airbus VR Passenger Experience”.

Airbus’ cabin innovations concepts go beyond new products and technologies: There will be some significant news about Airbus’ new dedicated cabin upgrade offerings.

For the media attending the show, our cabin experts and executives will be available for dedicated briefings and interview opportunities each day.

Following the dedicated Airbus cabin press briefing on Tuesday April 4th at 09h30-10.30hrs, Expo trade media are also invited to our cabin mock-ups / demo tours and expert interviews. On the same day at 13.50hrs there will also be a new cabin supplier + product announcement.

