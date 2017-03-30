US Army Extends Contract with Inpixon

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX), a leading indoor positioning and data analytics company, today announced that the Army Contracting Command – Rock Island Munitions Transportation Management System (MTMS) – contract was renewed for its second ordering period to Inpixon Federal division. Inpixon Federal will continue to perform on the current task order with a Firm Fixed Price amount of $1.9 million. The second ordering period commences on March 26, 2017.

Under the terms of the MTMS sustainment, Inpixon Federal will sustain and maintain operations of all computer programs, interfaces, communications links and databases associated with the MTMS (Global Air Transportation Execution System (GATES), Defense Automatic Addressing System Center (DAASC), Global Freight Management (GFM), Integrated Booking System (IBS), Joint Hazard Classification System (JHCS), Transportation Global Edit Table (TGET), and its supporting subsystem modules (COMPRO (Load Consolidation Tool), CAM Sourcing (Centralized Ammunition Management), and the Vessel Planning Tool).





“We are pleased to continue our work on this important project with the ACC – RI. The MTMS sustainment program is critical for the readiness of our warfighters,” said Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon. “Our team of experts in software engineering, program management, data administration, analysis and analytics will ensure this program is successful in supporting mission goals for the U.S. Army and provide a 24 x 7 technical point of contact (POC) for customer support.”

Inpixon Federal also holds several other federal contract vehicles including GSA IT Schedule 70, NITAAC CIO-CS, NASA SEWP V, Army ADMC-2, and a subcontract on the Army’s EITS.

Source : Inpixon - view original press release