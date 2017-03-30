Comtech Announces $24.0 M Government Solutions Orders for Tracking Stations

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq: CMTL) announced today that its Command and Control Technologies group, which is part of its Government Solutions segment, has been awarded orders totaling approximately $24.0 million by an international space agency for the design, development and installation of multiple launch vehicle tracking stations in the South Pacific. These stations will provide mission supports for newly developed launch vehicle technologies and deliveries pursuant to these contracts are anticipated to substantially occur over the next two years.

Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp., said, “We are extremely pleased with the confidence that the international space agency has placed in the advanced communication solutions capabilities of our Government Solutions segment. The automated and remote technologies we have developed for these new stations will allow the international space agency to provide more cost effective launch services to their customers throughout the world.”





Comtech’s Government Solutions segment manufactures its space & components technology in Torrance, California and has over 40 years’ experience in design, development, manufacturing and installation of ground stations utilized for launch vehicle and satellite tracking. This segment provides services encompassing all aspects of station life cycle to include: requirements definition and analysis; design, development and integration of turnkey systems from antenna to data processing; civil works and construction; station installation and verification; operations and maintenance; and decommissioning at end of life.

Source : Comtech Telecommunications Corp. - view original press release