Pakistan Strengthens Helicopter Fleet Renewal With Additional AW139s Order

Further AW139s for utility, SAR and EMS with deliveries starting in early 2018

The AW139 proves the preferred choice for a number of military and government customers around the world

Bestseller helicopter with over 1000 units sold to more than 250 customers in over 70 nations and nearly 900 units in service to date

Leonardo announced today that the Government of Pakistan has signed a new order for an undisclosed number of additional AgustaWestland AW139 intermediate twin engine helicopters. The aircraft will be used to perform utility, SAR (Search and Rescue) and EMS (Emergency Medical Service) operations across the nation. Deliveries are expected to start in early 2018.

The contract is a further step towards the completion of fleet renewal programmes spread over several batches plus logistic support and training. This event is a major achievement for Leonardo expanding the already successful presence of the AW139 model in the country. A fast growing fleet of AW139s is already in service in Pakistan, with several units operated by the Pakistan Government for relief and transport duties. The AW139 is the perfect fit to Pakistan’s operational environment, delivering outstanding capabilities and hot&high performance unmatched by any other existing helicopter type in the same class.





