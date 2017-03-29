1st Success for Survivor R

Rheinmetall to supply Saxony State Police with heavily protected tactical operations vehicle

The Free State of Saxony has placed an order with Rheinmetall for two Survivor R protected tactical operations vehicles. The vehicles form part of an extensive €15 million anti-terror package. They will be delivered this year and be used to equip special police units in Saxony. The order is worth a figure in the low seven-digit euro range.

This strategically significant contract underscores Rheinmetall’s position as an important supplier in the Public Security domain, and is the Group’s first successful sale in the field of advanced protected law enforcement vehicles.





Made by Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles (RMMV), the Survivor R is a compelling symbol of Rheinmetall’s extraordinary expertise in the world of security and mobility. Developed in cooperation with Achleitner it is the perfect answer for robust law enforcement operations.

Based on a high-performance 4x4 MAN truck chassis, the Survivor R features a steel armour passenger compartment. Designed for a top speed of 100 km/h, this high-mobility vehicle combines tried-and-tested automotive engineering with state-of-the-art protection technology from Rheinmetall.

Depending on the given threat level, the armoured monocoque body can be individually and discretely equipped with add-on armour elements, while the air filtration system – a standard feature – provides reliable protection from nuclear, biological and chemical agents. The interior is well lit, ergonomically designed and roomy enough to carry up to ten people with their personal kit as well as a full panoply of communication and command and control equipment.

Systematic use of serially produced, standard commercial and military components has resulted in a reasonably priced vehicle. This makes the Survivor R a cost-effective, easy-to-maintain vehicle platform with low lifecycle costs and outstanding operational readiness.

Source : Rheinmetall AG - view original press release