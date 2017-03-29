Cubic to Highlight Training and C4ISR Solutions

Cubic Global Defense and Cubic Mission Solutions to demonstrate advanced and integrated solutions for warfighter and mission readiness at the 2017 Sea-Air-Space Exposition

Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced that its Cubic Global Defense (CGD) and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS) business divisions will showcase advanced air combat and maritime virtual training systems along with a comprehensive selection of Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions at the Navy League’s Sea-Air-Space (SAS) Exposition in National Harbor, Maryland from April 3 – 5, 2017. Held annually, Sea-Air-Space is the largest maritime exposition for the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and U.S.-flag Merchant Marine, bringing together private-sector U.S. companies and key military decision makers for an innovative and educational maritime-based event.

“As a leader in live, virtual, constructive and game-based training, mission and intelligence solutions for the armed forces, Cubic is committed to developing and offering diverse technologies critical for national security and our customers’ mission success,” said David Buss, president of Cubic Global Defense.





“We look forward to demonstrating our NextMissionTM strategy with our secure communications and ISR processing capabilities to key leaders in the maritime industry,” added Mike Twyman, president of Cubic Mission Solutions.

Cubic will showcase the following advanced training and C4ISR solutions:

Immersive Virtual Ship Environment (IVSE) : IVSE is a game-based learning technology that supports the U.S. Navy’s Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) program by immersing trainees in a cutting-edge, 3-D virtual environment, teaching tasks in settings virtually identical to real-life, shipboard scenarios.

Air Combat Maneuvering Instrumentation (ACMI) : By instrumenting live aircraft, ACMI is utilized by aircrew to train for combat missions more effectively and with less risk. Cubic integrates ACMI airborne and ground subsystems into a common operational picture that provides situational awareness for aircrew at training sites throughout the world.

Comprehensive C4ISR: Delivery of interoperable, end-to-end C4ISR technologies that provide information capture, assessment, exploitation and dissemination in a secure network-centric environment. Improvement of intelligence at the tactical edge with access to real-time full motion video (FMV) via cloud-based software that pairs video with geospatial and user-added context. Mission critical information is provided to expeditionary users using ultra-portable, inflatable satellite communications (SATCOM) antenna solutions. Solutions can be deployed as an integrated solution set or a single specialized component to complete or expand existing capabilities.

Secure Communications: Cubic offers U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) Type-1 encrypted airborne and surface terminals for broadband SATCOM and line-of-sight communications, certified for transport of classified ISR/FMV data. Key features are assured connectivity and interoperability between Naval Aircraft and Surface Ships.

Attendees can visit Cubic in Booth #1648 at the Gaylord National Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

