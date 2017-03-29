Delivering a connected, curb-to-curb experience for passengers

Rockwell Collins will be showcasing its powerful suite of broadband connectivity and wireless cabin solutions at this year’s Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg, Germany, April 4-6. The exhibit will feature demonstrations of the company’s wireless in-flight entertainment (IFE) and connectivity products that are transforming the passenger experience and bringing greater value to airlines.

“We’re enabling airlines to engage, inform, connect and entertain passengers from the moment they enter the airport to when they arrive at their destination,” said Alexis Hickox, head of strategic growth and business development, Commercial Aircraft Cabin Solutions for Rockwell Collins. “At Aircraft Interiors, we’ll be focused on helping airlines understand how they can deliver an always connected experience for their customers.”





Rockwell Collins will also be featuring its award-winning Venue™ cabin management and entertainment solution for VIP business aircraft.

EXHIBIT HIGHLIGHTS:

Aircraft Interiors Expo attendees are encouraged to visit the company exhibit at #4C40 in Hall B4 to learn more about our Cabin Solutions portfolio, including:

Broadband connectivity services, featuring Inmarsat’s Global Xpress for the most extensive and consistent global coverage of airline routes and the fastest broadband in the skies, as well as applications for crew connectivity, real-time credit card authorization and wireless in-flight entertainment (IFE)

Wireless IFE, bringing Wi-Fi accessible audio video on demand content in flight

Venue high-definition cabin management and entertainment system that delivers a wide range of features and technology to satisfy the most discerning passengers

Airshow 3D, the industry’s most widely used and award-winning moving map to keep passengers informed throughout their flights

Passenger Services System (PSS), a lightweight, low-cost reading light and cabin crew call system with optional USB charging port

AirVue interactive, a touchscreen kiosk designed to provide passengers with wayfinding, news, weather and other information as they move through the airport and beyond

A new electronically scanned array (ESA) antenna design supporting extreme high throughput (EHT) and global coverage in a smaller, lighter and lower profile package.

Source : Rockwell Collins - view original press release