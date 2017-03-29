Harris Achieves Critical Delivery and Cost Savings Milestones for F-35 Avionics

Achieved more than $750 million in cost savings to the avionics production program

Delivered more than 780,000 items with 99.8 percent on time accuracy

Implemented affordability initiatives reducing the cost of Harris deliverables by 64 percent

Harris Corporation (NYSE-HRS) has achieved major cost savings and delivery milestones for avionics supporting the F-35 Lightning II, the world’s most advanced multi-role fighter aircraft that provides unmatched capabilities to military forces around the world. Harris avionics infrastructure and electronics are critical to providing more efficient, affordable and higher-performance capabilities on a fighter aircraft than ever before.

Since the beginning of the F-35 program, Harris has worked with industry partners to deliver more than 780,000 items with 99.8 percent on time accuracy. This includes vibration isolated and liquid cooled avionics racks and power supplies for all the aircraft mission systems; network interface units that enable fiber optic data communication between mission subsystems throughout the aircraft; phased array antennas and datalinks that ensure encrypted and secure communication between aircraft; and lightweight pneumatic carriage and release racks that support the aircraft’s low observable profile.





Since its first deliveries of avionics, Harris has implemented affordability initiatives that have reduced the avionics ship set cost for each aircraft by 64 percent. In addition, Harris has provided modular components and common parts to 21 other F-35 suppliers resulting in more than $750 million in cost savings over the life of the production program.

As part of every aircraft, Harris delivers more than 1,500 module components, 58 network interface units, 21 power supplies, 7 integrated racks, 6 advanced antenna arrays, and 3 antenna interface units.

“Harris has a strong tradition of on-time and accurate delivery of avionics components and modules for the F-35,” said Jeff Babione, executive vice president and general manager of the F-35 Program at Lockheed Martin. “Our collaborative efforts will continue to deliver strong capabilities, on budget and on time, to ensure our warfighters continue to maintain global air superiority.”

“By investing our own resources and continuing to search for innovative solutions, Harris is driving results that deliver value to the customer and warfighter,” said Ed Zoiss, president, Harris Electronic Systems. “We value our long-standing partnership with the F-35 program team providing engineering and supply-chain excellence.”

